CBSE to take action against schools failing to complete practicals, internal tests before December 23

The schools which fail to complete the practical and internal assessment and submit the marks for the board exams by December 23 will face penal action which can affect their students’ results, the CBSE has notified.

The Term-1 board examinations are set to begin on November 16 and 17 for Class XII and Class X students respectively.

The schools have time till December 23 to organise the practicals, internal assessments, and project work, and the marks can only be uploaded on the same day the tests are held. These practicals are to be conducted without an external examiner and will have to be completed under the concerned school’s teachers.

If this is not done in time, the CBSE has stated that it will take further action which may include results being declared without taking into consideration Term-1 practicals, internal assessment and project marks, results being declared only on the basis on Term-2 marks, and a fine of upto Rs 50,000. Action may also be taken to withdraw the affiliation of the concerned schools.

CBSE has also notified that the roll numbers of all candidates will be put out on November 9.