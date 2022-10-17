Like in previous years, CBSE students make up chunk of undergraduate admissions at DU

In line with the trend from previous years, students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) make up 81.34% of the candidates for Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions.

After CBSE, the board with the second highest number of registrations is the CISCE, candidates from which make up 3.87% of this year’s registrations. Within the state boards, there has been a change from previous years, with the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education candidates climbing up from 1.74% of the total registrations last year – fifth highest among the various education boards – to 3.25% of the total this year to become third highest among the boards. The Bihar School Education Board candidates have increased from 1.39% of all candidates – seventh highest among the boards – to 3.03% of candidates – fourth highest among the boards.

This year, registrations for undergraduate admissions have seen a significant dip from previous years– a dip of more than 99,000 from 2021. While last year’s total paid registrations numbered 2,74,144, this year it dipped to 1,75,149. The Indian Express had reported that one possible reason for the dip in registration numbers this year might be the long and delayed admission process during the course of which many students took admission at other universities and colleges as a safety net.

Because of this overall dip, there is a decrease in the number of registrations from almost every board. This trend is bucked by both the UP and Bihar boards – not only has their share in total registrations increased but there has also been an increase in the absolute number of registrations from these boards as compared to 2021. The number of registrations from the UP board has increased from 4,768 to 5,695, and the number from the Bihar board has increased from 3,813 to 5,303.

The admission and registration process for undergraduate admissions has completely changed this year after the cut-off based system was done away with and replaced by the Common University Entrance Test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With this change, the admission calendar has also been long and delayed. The registrations for the CUET began more than seven months ago in April. The examination itself had taken place over the months of July and August and registrations for Delhi University Admissions had begun on September 12. The first admission round of seat allocations will be done on Tuesday.