CBSE starts process of submission of list of candidates for next year’s board exams, last date September 30

The CBSE has started the process of submission of the list of candidates by schools for the upcoming board exams, and the last date for this is September 30.

The board examinations are beginning much earlier this year, with the first term examination on the first half of the syllabus due to be held in November or December.

Before students are added to their schools’ list of candidates, they will have to pay their CBSE examination fee. The fee is Rs 1,500 per student for 5 subjects, and an additional Rs 300 per additional subject and Rs 150 for each practical paper. The base five paper fee is slightly lower at Rs 1,200 for SC/ST candidates from Delhi government schools.

Submissions start from today and have to be done by schools before September 30. If the submission is not done before then, submissions can be made again in the window from October 1 to October 9 but with a late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate.

Schools will have to submit the list of candidates online, and the board has specified that “no window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available from this year”.