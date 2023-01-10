scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

CBSE starts counselling sessions for Classes X, XII students

The CBSE class X and XII board exams, scheduled to commence on February 15, will be conducted in the regular physical mode this year. The conduct of the examinations was hit over the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

cbse board exams 2023, admit card for cbse board, admit card released for cbse 10 class, admit card released for cbse 12 classAccording to CBSE, the Board has been conducting these sessions since 1998. (Representing image by Praveen Khanna)
To provide psychological support and solutions to students, CBSE has commenced its counselling sessions for classes X and XII.

According to CBSE, the Board has been conducting these sessions since 1998.

These counselling facilities include a free, 24×7 Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) for students and parents on the Board’s toll free number (1800-11-8004) which will provide information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), prevention from Covid etc. It can be accessed in Hindi and English from anywhere in the country.

These also include tele-counselling which is a voluntary and free-of-cost service provided by the Board from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Saturday.

In 2022, 84 principals and counsellors contributed towards these counselling sessions out of which 73 belonged to India and the rest from countries like Nepal, Oman, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Singapore.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 07:49 IST
