CBSE shares Class XII students’ performance with schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Saturday said it has shared the performance of Class XII students in their Term-I examinations with schools, but the results would only be declared after the Term-II examinations scheduled to begin on April 26.

In a circular Saturday, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The Term-I examinations were conducted as per schedule. Performance of the students in Term-I examinations is being communicated to the schools now.”

“The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class XII in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of the individual student will not be made available on the website…. The information about practical/project/internal assessment is already with the schools,” he added.

The circular said the “information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools” and in subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, “performance based on the scanning OMR sheets has been communicated to the schools”.

“To address the difference in the difficulty level between sets of Question papers in Term-I examinations like Spanish etc, or difficulty in some particular set/state/region, needful action will be taken at the time of preparation of the final result after Term-II examinations,” the circular read.

It also said for students who missed the Term-I exams due to Covid or because of participation in extracurricular events, their performance will be judged on the basis of Term-II exams.

“The weightage of Term-I and Term-II will be decided at the time of the declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated,” Bhardwaj said, adding that no marksheet or passing certificate would be given at this stage.

“Examination centres will be allotted fresh in Term-II. Students will appear only from the examination centres allotted to their school. No examination centre will be changed in Term-II… In all cases wherever problems have been reported in the question papers or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the Board and the performance of the students has been calculated/re-calculated by the Board taking into account the revised answer key wherever applicable or awarded marks for dropped questions in a suitable manner keeping in mind the academic interests of the students,” he added.