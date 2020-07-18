CBSE Results: Govt’s premier schools maintain edge in exams

Another big scorer is Praveen Rawat, a student of RPVV Dwarka Sector 10, who scored 97%. “I got 100% in both maths and science. (Representational) Another big scorer is Praveen Rawat, a student of RPVV Dwarka Sector 10, who scored 97%. “I got 100% in both maths and science. (Representational)

Students of Delhi government’s premier Schools of Excellence (SOEs), set up in 2018, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) scored big in the class X CBSE board exams.

Hariom Singh, a student of SOE Rohini, scored a 100% in mathematics and got a total of 95%. “I didn’t always like mathematics but my teachers helped me a lot. I would credit them a lot for my result. Now, I want to study science with maths,” he said.

Anjali Ojha, a student of SOE Dwarka Sector 23, scored 94% and will be taking up the science stream. Both students had joined their respective schools in class IX after studying in private schools.

“My family decided on this school because the facilities were really good and, unlike at a private school, we would not have to give donations here,” she said.

Another big scorer is Praveen Rawat, a student of RPVV Dwarka Sector 10, who scored 97%. “I got 100% in both maths and science. The teachers regularly helped us through the preparation, and gave e-learning material to use at home. I’m going to opt for science without biology in XI,” he said.

