scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 06, 2021
Must Read

CBSE releases sample question papers for term 1 exams

The papers for classes 10 and 12 have multiple-choice questions to be finished in 90 minutes.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 10:02:58 am
The board had earlier stated that if schools will have to be shut at the time of the term I examination due to Covid-19, students will write the exam online or offline from their homes. (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released sample question papers for its newly-structured term 1 examinations for classes 10 and 12.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

To try and work around the uncertainties of conducting one board exam at the end of the year, the CBSE notified in July that it is splitting this academic year into two terms and is going to hold board exams at the end of each of the terms.

The first exam is to be held in November-December and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Most private schools in Delhi put off reopening; some cite logistical issues and exams, others to wait and watch

The board has now made available sample question papers and marking schemes for this examination for the use of both teachers and students. The papers are of 90 minutes and there are no subjective questions.

The papers are available at the CBSE’s official academics site at cbse.nic.in.

Click here for more

The board had earlier stated that if schools will have to be shut at the time of the term I examination due to Covid-19, students will write the exam online or offline from their homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement