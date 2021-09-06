CBSE releases sample question papers for term 1 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released sample question papers for its newly-structured term 1 examinations for classes 10 and 12.

To try and work around the uncertainties of conducting one board exam at the end of the year, the CBSE notified in July that it is splitting this academic year into two terms and is going to hold board exams at the end of each of the terms.

The first exam is to be held in November-December and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

The board has now made available sample question papers and marking schemes for this examination for the use of both teachers and students. The papers are of 90 minutes and there are no subjective questions.

The papers are available at the CBSE’s official academics site at cbse.nic.in.

The board had earlier stated that if schools will have to be shut at the time of the term I examination due to Covid-19, students will write the exam online or offline from their homes.