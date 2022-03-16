CBSE re-evaluates Odia paper, revises results of 28,310 class 10 students after complaints

Responding and acting upon complaints by several class 10 students claiming errors in the evaluation of the Odia paper, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board, based on expert committee recommendation, re-evaluated the paper and sent revised results of 28,310 students to their schools.

The CBSE sent the performances of class 10 students in their term-one board examinations to all affiliated schools on March 11. However, several students, who had Odia as their second language, took to social media to point out that they had scored less as they had not been awarded marks for some questions due to errors in the answer key.

In response to this, the CBSE set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies which submitted its report on March 14.

“The committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on 14.03.2022 and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of

students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision,” read the board’s notification.

Though the board has sent information on the students’ term-one performances to schools, their results will be declared only after the term-two examinations, through which they will be declared to have passed, or placed in the essential repeat or compartment categories. The term-two theory examinations will begin on April 26. Unlike the MCQ