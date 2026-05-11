School is for parents too: How CBSE’s new calendar aims to go beyond standard PTA meetings

The CBSE's 2026-27 Parenting Calendar introduces support groups and age-specific workshops to transform schools into learning hubs for caregivers. (Image generated using AI)

The “new parent”, the “school-going child parent”, “adolescent parent”, the “letting-go parent”: The Parenting Calendar 2026-27 recently rolled out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) treats parents as growing learners in a move “to reduce the stress and isolation of parenting”.

The CBSE has suggested several ideas to schools that go beyond conventional parent-teacher meetings. From parent support groups and peer mentoring to stage-specific workshops, the calendar asks schools to build structured spaces where caregivers can share experiences, discuss common concerns and feel “less alone”.

It has also proposed activities such as role-reversal days, student-led skill swaps, global lunch experience fairs and parent-teen financial literacy challenges to make school-family engagement more active and continuous.