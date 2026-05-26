‘This isn’t my handwriting’: Chaos, trauma as students hit by CBSE’s OSM

Answer sheets that have been swapped, scans that have vanished, answers that have gone unmarked, grievance portal that keeps crashing — India’s largest school board faces mounting outrage over the new On-Screen Marking System as stressed-out students fear technical glitches may wreck their futures.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiMay 26, 2026 04:06 PM IST
CBSEThousands of students across India have found themselves trapped this month in a widening crisis triggered by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new On-Screen Marking system, or OSM. (File)
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As the 18-year-old student from a private school in Delhi started looking at the scanned copy of her Class 12 chemistry answer sheet, she already suspected something was wrong. She had got 11 out of 70 in theory, a score that she found unbelievable. The first page looked familiar: it had her name, her roll number, and her handwriting. But then, the pages changed.

“Every page appeared to be someone else’s writing,” the student, who said she would prefer to remain anonymous, told The Indian Express. “I expected much better marks. The handwriting is not even comparable to mine.”

Thousands of students across India have found themselves trapped this month in a widening crisis triggered by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new On-Screen Marking system, or OSM, a fully digital evaluation process that was introduced for the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Days after the controversy and confusion began, The Indian Express first reported on Monday (April 25) that a team from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras had visited the headquarters of CBSE to investigate the mounting complaints over the OSM system.

 

The OSM system was intended to modernise India’s largest school examination network. Instead, it has produced confusion and panic: answer sheets uploaded under the wrong roll numbers, missing scanned pages, visible answers left unchecked, and a grievance portal that has repeatedly crashed as students have raced against deadlines.

In Bhopal, 18-year-old Kanishka received a scanned Sanskrit answer booklet that had two pages missing. “CBSE did not scan two whole pages of my Sanskrit answer book. How can someone accidentally skip two pages?” she asked incredulously. And that isn’t all – “In my English paper one whole answer remains unmarked,” she added.

In Delhi, Vedant, a Class 12 student, said the Physics paper uploaded by CBSE did not belong to him at all. “The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow, everything is different,” he wrote online.

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“If this is true, then what exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s?” he asked.

After Vedant’s post went viral, CBSE responded publicly, accepting the mistake and saying that the “correct copy” of the answer sheet had been sent to him, and that action to update his result had been initiated.

But for many educators, the larger concern is this: how many cases like Vedant’s lie undetected, and how many cases never reached social media?

The principal of a private school in southwest Delhi said teachers at her school had begun to notice serious discrepancies while reviewing evaluated geography papers.

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“Many answers in the sheets were not evaluated,” the principal said. “Answers that were clearly written, presented, and correctly formatted. [But they were left] simply unmarked.”

Teachers across schools in Delhi, several of whom spoke anonymously, said worried and upset parents had been calling until late at night asking whether the low marks of their wards could be trusted. Several educators told The Indian Express that they were unsure what guidance to offer.

Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal said he had been receiving calls from students across the country — from Bihar, Haryana, Chennai, he said — all describing similar problems.

“Most of them are affected with low marks… They gave correct answers, but they were not awarded the marks,” Jindal said. There are other issues too.

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“The blank sheet has been marked on a page where there is written content,” Jindal said. “Blur sheets — this is a common issue.”

Jindal said several students were preparing to approach the Delhi High Court if CBSE failed to resolve their complaints in time. However, even at this time of understandable distress, he counselled restraint.

“If you challenge OSM at this particular moment, it will harm the children more,” he said. “Counselling will begin, college admissions will begin, but the poor child’s career may be ruined,” he said.

Many plans have indeed been put in jeopardy. Jindal described a call from a parent in Chennai whose son had secured admission to King’s College London, but he risked losing eligibility for a Singapore university because his CBSE aggregate had dropped below the required cutoff.

“Three percentage points,” Jindal said, “can change everything.”

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CBSE has said complaints are being addressed on “top priority.” The re-evaluation window remains open until June 5.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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