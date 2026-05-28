CBSE digital evaluation row: Principals claim asked to defend system on social media

Even as students complained of blurred answer sheets and incorrect marking, the CBSE has maintained that the OSM system is secure and that grievances are being handled on priority. 

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readMay 28, 2026 11:56 AM IST
The controversy around CBSE’s new On-Screen Marking system intensified after several school principals claimed they were informally asked to publicly defend the digital evaluation rollout amid mounting student complaints. (File Photo)The controversy around CBSE’s new On-Screen Marking system intensified after several school principals claimed they were informally asked to publicly defend the digital evaluation rollout amid mounting student complaints. (File Photo)
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Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system faces flak, with students reporting blurred answer sheets and missing pages, principals across several schools in Delhi claimed the Board asked them to post positive messages defending the digital evaluation system online.

Many claimed a statement was circulated praising the rollout of the OSM and reassuring students that “no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error”. They said they were contacted by CBSE regional officials through phone calls, WhatsApp groups and informal communication channels.

The purported statement read: “This year, CBSE has taken a massive step toward modernising our examination ecosystem”. It describes the transition to digital evaluation as “a monumental shift”. The purported message claims the system has “fundamentally improved the structural integrity of our assessments” and “completely eliminates human clerical errors.” It also urges schools to “embrace these digital advancements with patience” and “trust the system”.

Over the past week, students across India have reported missing scanned pages, blurred answer sheets, unmarked answers and, in some cases, entirely swapped answer books after CBSE introduced full-scale digital evaluation for Class 12 examinations this year. The controversy triggered outrage and demands for an independent review of the system.

The CBSE has consistently maintained that the OSM system is secure and that grievances are being handled on priority. The Indian Express reached out to officials at CBSE but received no comment.

Meanwhile, reels, videos and testimonials from schools praising the OSM rollout have rolled out on social media.

“We were verbally told to reassure parents and students and highlight the positive aspects of OSM,” said a principal of a private school in Delhi, requesting anonymity. “There was a clear sense that schools should help calm the narrative,” the principal claimed.

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Another private school principal claimed the “CBSE is doing damage control”.

One section of the purported statement specifically addresses growing complaints over missing pages and scanning glitches: “Some of you who accessed your digital copies have pointed out instances of blurred pages, illegible scans, or technical glitches on the post-result portal.” It then reassures students that CBSE’s “dedicated backend teams are thoroughly validating every single complaint.”

Also Read | CBSE exam reform needs patience, preparedness

Several principals said that while they understood the need to prevent panic, many schools were still receiving complaints from students whose answer sheets appeared incomplete or improperly evaluated.

One principal said teachers had been spending hours helping students navigate the re-evaluation portal while simultaneously being encouraged to publicly project confidence in the system.

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“It becomes difficult,” the principal said, “because parents are coming to us with genuine concerns, but online there is pressure to sound reassuring.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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