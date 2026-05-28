CBSE digital evaluation row: Principals claim asked to defend system on social media

The controversy around CBSE’s new On-Screen Marking system intensified after several school principals claimed they were informally asked to publicly defend the digital evaluation rollout amid mounting student complaints. (File Photo)

Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system faces flak, with students reporting blurred answer sheets and missing pages, principals across several schools in Delhi claimed the Board asked them to post positive messages defending the digital evaluation system online.

Many claimed a statement was circulated praising the rollout of the OSM and reassuring students that “no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error”. They said they were contacted by CBSE regional officials through phone calls, WhatsApp groups and informal communication channels.

The purported statement read: “This year, CBSE has taken a massive step toward modernising our examination ecosystem”. It describes the transition to digital evaluation as “a monumental shift”. The purported message claims the system has “fundamentally improved the structural integrity of our assessments” and “completely eliminates human clerical errors.” It also urges schools to “embrace these digital advancements with patience” and “trust the system”.