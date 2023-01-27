Delhi HC allows litigant to take steps to implead CBSE, NCERT in plea seeking common school syllabus

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed a public interest litigant to take steps to implead the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as parties to a plea against the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for being “arbitrary and irrational” and seeking introduction of a common syllabus and curriculum for children across the country.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma allowed the litigant to move an application to implead CBSE, NCERT and the Delhi government and listed the matter for March 10.

Appearing in person, the litigant advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that all competitive examinations such as engineering examinations, common law entrance test and even the Common University Entrance Test have a common syllabus. “But we have multiple syllabus at school level, how will it provide an equal opportunity for students? In Kendra Vidyalayas across the country, we have a common syllabus. Every developed country has a common syllabus in schools. It is unfortunate we are under pressure from the coaching mafia,” Upadhyay argued.

The plea states that students do not get equal opportunity in the spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution. “Education mafias are very powerful and have a very strong syndicate. They influence rules, regulations, policies and examinations. The bitter truth is that school mafias do not want one nation-one education board, coaching mafias do not want one nation-one syllabus, and book mafias do not want NCERT books in all schools. That is why the uniform education system up to the 12th standard has not been implemented yet,” the plea states.

The PIL states that the existence of Sections 1 (4) and 1 (5) of the RTE Act and the absence of a common curriculum in the mother tongue leads to the fostering and perpetuation of ignorance and delays the attainment of fundamental duties. The plea challenged the provisions under the RTE Act which excludes madrasas, Vedic pathshalas and educational institutions imparting religious knowledge from its ambit.

The plea states that the prevailing system does not provide equal opportunity to all children as the syllabus and curriculum vary for each strata of society.

“It is necessary to state that the purposive and harmonious construction of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A with Articles 38, 39, 46 confirms that education is a basic right of every child and the State cannot discriminate against this most important right. Right of a child should not be restricted only to free education, but must be extended to have equal quality education without discrimination on the ground of the child’s social, economic and cultural background. Therefore, the court may declare Sections 1(4) and 1(5) arbitrary, irrational and violative of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 and direct the Centre to implement common syllabus and common curriculum for the students of I-VIII standard throughout the country,” the plea said.