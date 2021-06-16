CBSE ties up with NCAER to upgrade skilling programmes at schools

The project is to upgrade the skilling programmes on offer at CBSE-affiliated schools. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) have signed an MoU to undertake a project to upgrade the skilling programmes on offer at CBSE-affiliated schools.

The project will entail a two-phase research study conducted by the NCAER to analyse the relevance of the skills these programmes provide to students.

In the first phase, the study will analyse inputs from the CBSE to understand teaching and learning patterns in the current programme being run in schools and identify learning outcomes, the relevance of the skills and “their impact on pathways to work and future education”.

According to a statement from the board, in the second phase, “the study will focus on identifying steps and corrective measures to overcome these constraints and strengthen the factors identified in phase 1 in order to make skilling programme in CBSE schools more relevant and impactful. This will include the courses being taught, resources available in schools for effective implementation and a regular monitoring programme to begin in recent future.”

In the CBSE’s current skills programme, the subjects offered to students in the senior secondary grades range from Business Administration, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Early Childhood Care & Education to Yoga, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness and Salesmanship.

At the upper primary level, the 11 skill courses offered include Mass Media, Coding, Financial Literacy and Information Technology.