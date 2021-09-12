CBSE launches online conceptual maths and science programme

The CBSE has launched an online interactive learning programme called “Eklavya Series” with the aim of demonstrating how to implement conceptual teaching in classrooms.

The series has been created in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar.

“The National Education Policy 2020 envisions a transformational shift in education. The goal is to nurture in our students’ creativity, out-of-box thinking, conceptual understanding and learning how to learn… The focus of the series will be to clarify NEP and showcase how to effectively implement NEP 2020 across the schools,” read a letter by CBSE Director Academics Joseph Emmanuel to the heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools.

The sessions will be held online every Sunday afternoon starting September 26, and will touch on topics from the science and mathematics curriculum for Classes VI to XII. The first session will explore Newton’s Laws of Motion by looking at why Olympian Neeraj Chopra throws his javelin at a 36-degree angle.