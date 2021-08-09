CBSE introduces dispute resolution mechanism to challenge results

Schools themselves can make representations to the Regional Office if they find that there has been a mistake in the computation of uploading of the result of a candidate.

Students who want to challenge their class X and XII results computed through the CBSE’s alternate assessment scheme can submit their representations starting today.

After releasing results for both class X and XII through a tabulation process carried out at the school level, the board has released its dispute resolution process. If candidates are not happy with the marks they have been awarded, they can submit their representations with claims and grounds to the result committees set up in their respective schools. The representations will be reviewed by the result committees and if they find that the result was not correct, they have to make a representation to the CBSE’s Regional Office, which will carry it forward to the head office.

Schools themselves can make representations to the Regional Office if they find that there has been a mistake in the computation of uploading of the result of a candidate.

Disputes regarding the policy itself can also be raised through the schools and these will be placed before a three-member committee comprising senior Board officials and a retired principal of an affiliated school.

However, the board has flagged that students “are not at the liberty to challenge the method of computation of marks used by the Result Committee or the moderation implemented by the school for increasing/decreasing of marks.” It has also stated that students should refrain from submitting any representation against the policy. It also that that “As the current year result is the best in the past several years and as the result has been prepared and declared as per the approved policy, parents and students should not challenge the result without any valid ground”.