CBSE goes digital to disburse honorariums and other payments

As part of its emphasis on ‘digital governance’, the CBSE has introduced an integrated payment system (IPS) for disbursing various payments to its functionaries.

The system has been developed to pay honorariums of approximately 10 lakh faculty members who are involved in the conduct of public examinations such as the board examinations and the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), and around 10,000 principals and administrators appointed for inspection of schools for affiliation and upgrade.

According to the board, disbursing the payments used to take close to six months because the process involved several manual checks by officials.

“After the submission of inspection reports in case of inspection duties and duty compilation certificate in case of exam duties or other such supporting documents, IPS allows for direct bank transfers of honorarium and TA/DA to the intended payee. This has been achieved through software integration with the bank payment gateway. The system relies on self-declaration/certification and has considerably improved the ease of undertaking such transactions. The IPS also allows for automatic validation checks which not only reduce the time taken to complete the payment process but also reduce the possibility of committing false transactions and non-genuine disbursements,” read a statement by the board’s director of IT & Project, Antriksh Johri.