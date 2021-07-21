scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
CBSE gives schools 3 more days to submit results; cites teachers ‘getting panicky’

According to the CBSE’s schedule, the results are to be declared on July 31. The board did not comment on whether this extension would have any bearing on the timeline for the final declaration of the results.

By: Express News Service | New Delh |
Updated: July 21, 2021 5:37:15 pm
tnbse tn 12th result, tamil nadu hsc result 2021, tn 12th +2 result 2021, tamil nadu board 12th result 2021, tn hsc result 2021 photo gallery, tamil nadu 12th class result 2021 live updatesIn the absence of board examinations, the results are being calculated through the CBSE’s alternate assessment scheme and moderation process.

The CBSE has pushed back the last date for schools to finalise and submit the results of their students’ Class XII results, in order to give teachers more time to complete the tabulation without errors.

In the absence of board examinations, the results of board year students are being calculated through the CBSE’s alternate assessment scheme and moderation process. Schools were to submit the final results to the boards on July 22. However, the board has now pushed back this date to July 25, stating that “as last date is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these.”

According to the CBSE’s schedule, the results are to be declared on July 31. The board did not comment on whether this extension would have any bearing on the timeline for the final declaration of the results.

A letter by the Controller of Examinations to heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools stated that if any schools could not complete their moderation process in time, their results would be declared separately.

