CBSE fee hike: SC/ST students pay Rs 50, Delhi govt the rest

The CBSE Tuesday wrote to the Delhi Directorate of Education stating that it has decided to restore its earlier practice of collecting Rs 50 as examination fee from SC/ST students of Delhi government schools. However, it stated that the increased examination fee stands and that the difference would be recovered from the Delhi government.

This comes after the CBSE’s nationwide increase of examination fee for all categories of students was taken up strongly by the Delhi government. On Monday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had told The Indian Express that the government was considering setting up its own education board in light of the board’s decision to hike fee. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in support of a letter from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, asking that CBSE “reconsider the decision in the interest of the people”.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said: “On the direction of the HRD Minister, CBSE has decided to restore practice of depositing only Rs 50 on CBSE registration portal from SC/ST students of Delhi government schools. For the remaining amount, CBSE will take up reimbursement of increased fee directly with Delhi government after finalising the list of candidates. This has been informed to the Delhi government.”

Until last year, CBSE charged Rs 375 as the exam fee for students of Delhi government schools in class X, and Rs 600 for class XII students. In case of SC/ST students of these schools, only Rs 50 was charged, while the remainder — Rs 325 for class X, and Rs 550 — was reimbursed by the Delhi government directly to the board. Now, with an increase of the fee for students of these categories in both classes to Rs 1,200, the remainder to be paid by the Delhi government per student will increase to Rs 1,150.

No such relief has been extended by the board to other students, who face an increase of Rs 1,125 and Rs 900 in class X and XII. The Delhi government had, earlier this year, promised to cover exam fee of all students of their schools, and its officials stated that they are working out the cost and modalities of covering it.

On Tuesday, the board said, “The fee hike is required for self sustenance and to maintain quality in examination, evaluation and overcome the fiscal deficit.”

Among the reasons it cited for hike was an increase in evaluators by one lakh for each day of the exams, a 33% increase in the honorarium of evaluators, training of evaluators, and the use of new technological interventions.