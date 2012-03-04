A question in the CBSE English Board exam paper asking students to imagine themselves as witnesses to a blast in a Delhi market has generated some heat among a section of parents who termed it too violent in nature for children.

The question in point appeared in Section B-Advanced Writing skills of the Core English paper for Class XII students who wrote the exam on Thursday.

The ten-mark question,one of two options,read thus  You witnessed a bomb blast in a Delhi market when you went there for shopping along with your parents for Diwali. Write a report in 100-125 words for your school magazine.

The question generated angry reactions from a few parents on online forums like Twitter,who called it appalling and insensitive.

The question also generated some sarcastic remarks. CBSE asked students to write a first-person report on a terrorist blast in a Delhi market. Quite easy if u r Chidambaram. I condemn it, read one tweet.

I found the question very interesting as I was able to recall all the news reports regarding blasts in the city over the years and write creatively. My parents were also quite pleased with the way I answered, said Daanish Anand,a student of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan,Noida.

However,students who appeared for the exam said they found nothing offensive about the question.

For Daanish,the question was a welcome diversion from the usual fare. I enjoyed writing it. Its not such a big deal,were all mature enough to handle such issues, he said.

A question like that is not surprising the way things are in Delhi. We are all in Class XII and it is not something we cant handle, said Geetika Sehgal of Manav Sthali School.

Her batchmate Divya Duggal agreed. We read news reports about accidents and terror attacks all the time. Are they going to call them all too violent? It is an unnecessary controversy, Divya said.

Schools also said the question had not crossed any lines. I did not find it insensitive. We all need to be a little more open to things. Class XII students are mature enough to handle this. Neither my teachers nor my students had any problems. It is an unnecessary controversy, said Suman Nath,Principal of Tagore International School.

