A question in the CBSE English Board exam paper asking students to imagine themselves as witnesses to a blast in a Delhi market has generated some heat among a section of parents who termed it too violent in nature for children.
The question in point appeared in Section B-Advanced Writing skills of the Core English paper for Class XII students who wrote the exam on Thursday.
The ten-mark question,one of two options,read thus You witnessed a bomb blast in a Delhi market when you went there for shopping along with your parents for Diwali. Write a report in 100-125 words for your school magazine.
The question generated angry reactions from a few parents on online forums like Twitter,who called it appalling and insensitive.
The question also generated some sarcastic remarks. CBSE asked students to write a first-person report on a terrorist blast in a Delhi market. Quite easy if u r Chidambaram. I condemn it, read one tweet.
I found the question very interesting as I was able to recall all the news reports regarding blasts in the city over the years and write creatively. My parents were also quite pleased with the way I answered, said Daanish Anand,a student of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan,Noida.
However,students who appeared for the exam said they found nothing offensive about the question.
For Daanish,the question was a welcome diversion from the usual fare. I enjoyed writing it. Its not such a big deal,were all mature enough to handle such issues, he said.
A question like that is not surprising the way things are in Delhi. We are all in Class XII and it is not something we cant handle, said Geetika Sehgal of Manav Sthali School.
Her batchmate Divya Duggal agreed. We read news reports about accidents and terror attacks all the time. Are they going to call them all too violent? It is an unnecessary controversy, Divya said.
Schools also said the question had not crossed any lines. I did not find it insensitive. We all need to be a little more open to things. Class XII students are mature enough to handle this. Neither my teachers nor my students had any problems. It is an unnecessary controversy, said Suman Nath,Principal of Tagore International School.
