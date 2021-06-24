CBSE develops tools to aid schools in calculating board year results

CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist the schools in the preparation of results. (representational)

With complex calculations going into the preparation of class XII CBSE results, the board has set up a help desk along with a tabulation portal to assist schools with the process.

A special telephonic help desk dedicated to helping schools prepare the results is operational from today on working days from 9:30 am to 5pm, and will address queries from schools both on class X and XII results.

The board has already launched an online tabulation portal to help schools calculate the results. It has sections for uploading different components required for the result tabulation.

“After collection of all marks, this portal will display a complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the purpose of moderation of marks by the schools. This portal and the backend systems have eased out lots of burden of cumbersome calculations for the schools,” read a statement by the board.

“A system has also been developed for the computation of Class X component of marks based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class X Board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of Regional Offices will collect result data from respective State Boards for the purpose of computation of Class X component (30%) of marks of Class XII. The system will also compute Class XI component (30%) and Class XII component (40%),” said Dr Antriksh Johri, Director IT, CBSE.