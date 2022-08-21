CBSE compartment tests and CUET dates clashing, students in a fix

With dates for their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and CBSE compartment papers overlapping, a section of students finds themselves in a tense situation.
The compartment examinations are an opportunity extended by the board for students who had not passed one or two subjects in their board examinations to give those once again, and clear the examinations in the same year if they pass. When the CBSE released its class X and XII board examination results in July, it had announced that compartment examinations will be held from August 23. Earlier this month, the board also released the date sheet for these examinations.
The CUET was initially supposed to be concluded on August 10, but has extended well beyond, till the end of August as of now, because of exams being postponed due to technical issues and students not getting centres of their preference. Phase five of the CUET began Sunday, and will continue till August 23, when many candidates have their compartment exams scheduled.
Ketal Patel has both his compartment exam for Maths and a CUET Political Science paper on August 23. “I have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) asking for a change in my CUET date but there hasn’t been any movement on their part regarding this. The CUET is important for me because I want to study at Delhi University or Banaras Hindu University, but if there is no rescheduling, I will have to miss the paper. I obviously have to prioritise the compartment exam because if I don’t pass class 12, what’s the point of writing the CUET,” he said.
Aman Yadav is writing the CUET to try for admissions at Galgotias University, IIMT Delhi and Abdul Kalam Technical University, but he also has his Maths compartment exam on the same day as four CUET papers – Physics, English, Chemistry and the General Abilities test.
“My CUET papers were initially scheduled for August 6 but were postponed to August 23. Both exams are very important for me. I would like to take admission this year itself after clearing compartment exams. Now these both are just days away and there is no information about our CUET papers being rescheduled, I’m feeling very tense” he said.
