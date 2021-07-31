CBSE class XII results: Girls outperform boys in nearly every state

Girls outperforming boys in board examinations has been a persisting trend over years now. (Representational)

This year, girls have registered a higher pass percentage than boys in CBSE’s class XII assessment in all states barring two.

Girls outperforming boys in board examinations has been a persisting trend over years now. Through the CBSE’s alternate assessment policy adopted this year in the absence of board examinations, all girls have passed in ten states. More girls have also passed than boys in all states, except Rajasthan and Tripura.

This is reflected in the nationwide pass percentage as well, where girls have a pass percentage of 99.67% and boys have 99.13%.

Children with special needs have also fared well through the alternate assessment policy, with 3,909 of the 3,925 canidates — or 99.59% — clearing the grade. A high number of CWSN students have also scored in the top brackets of above 90% and above 95%. 400 of them have scored above 90% and 129 have scored above 95%.