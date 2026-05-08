‘Answer scripts blurred… can’t check more than 20 a day’: Teachers grapple with CBSE’s digital marking

As lakhs of students await their CBSE Class XII board results this month, teachers in Delhi and other states are grappling with the Board’s new digital evaluation system. Complaints have emerged of blurred answer scripts, technical glitches and repeated rechecking, with teachers expressing concern that it could delay the results.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education introduced a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system across CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad, replacing the decades-old practice of physically checking answer books.

Under the new system, answer sheets are scanned and uploaded to a secure online platform where teachers log in remotely to evaluate scripts.

A teacher from a private school in North Delhi, however, said “checking demands a lot of attention” because even a minor mistake makes the correction process “lengthy and time-consuming”.

“Teachers are not able to check more than 20 copies a day,” the teacher said. “Papers are not scanned properly sometimes, and many scripts appear blurred. Connectivity is slow and papers take time to download.”

A teacher from a private school in Uttarakhand, who evaluated Class 12 papers through the OSM system, voiced similar concerns.

“It was challenging in the beginning, with the server going down and scanned answer sheets appearing blurred,” said the teacher.

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“Later, things became smoother. But checking every box for unanswered questions was extremely tedious. The only relief was that we no longer had to tally or sum up the marks manually.”

The Indian Express reached out to CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj but received no response.

Constant disruptions

In a circular dated February 9, the Board said the move was aimed at “enhance(ing) efficiency and transparency” and listed among its benefits the “elimination of totalling errors”, “faster evaluation with wider teacher participation”, and “environmentally sustainable digital evaluation”. Class 10 evaluation would continue in physical mode.

In a February 24 circular, the CBSE said it would conduct “Mandatory Mass Mock Evaluation” to familiarise teachers with the platform. The circular also said the Board would “conduct multiple dry runs for practice”, “organise training programmes”, “establish a call centre for issue resolution”, and “release instructional videos for better understanding”.

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Despite these preparations, teachers complained of repeated technical disruptions during the evaluation process.

A director of a private senior secondary school in Uttarakhand said evaluators were initially instructed to mark unanswered questions as “NA”, only to later receive instructions to enter “zero” instead, forcing many already-evaluated copies to be reopened and checked again.

“Several times, teachers submitted evaluated copies and the data got lost,” the director said.

She flagged that the system is contributing to the delay in announcing the result: “The Class XII result should ideally be announced latest by the second week of May but with how things are going, it might take more than a week to finish evaluation of all answer sheets.”

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‘Students left unattended’

Teachers also described the physical strain of spending long hours before screens.

A senior secondary English teacher in a school in Delhi’s Dwarka said, “Teachers are complaining of excessive headaches and eye strain because they are sitting in front of screens from 9 am to 6 pm every day. Children in schools are sitting untaught because the same teachers have been repeatedly recalled for evaluation duty.”

In a May 6 letter marked “MOST URGENT”, the CBSE Dehradun regional office instructed schools to ensure “Head Examiners and Evaluators from their schools are relieved as and when required for evaluation work”, warning that failure to do so “may adversely affect the upcoming Board Examination results of their institutions.”

An official from a private school in Uttarakhand, speaking on condition of anonymity, said teachers were repeatedly being recalled after initially completing their assigned duties. “Normally a board is constituted, teachers are sent and then relieved. If there is a need again, the board should ideally be reconstituted,” the official said. “Instead, the same teachers were called back again and again.”

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The official said some teachers initially received 80 copies for evaluation, only to later be assigned 200 more. “There were many instances where evaluated copies were not showing as corrected because the changes had not been saved,” the official said. “Teachers had to go through the entire set again.”

The official added that during the first few days, some evaluators “could hardly check four or five sheets a day”.

“The school suffers because these are Class XI and XII teachers who have now been absent for nearly three weeks.”