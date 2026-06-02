CBSE Class 12 post-result portal inaccessible, left in lurch, say students amid OSM row

Amid complaints over errors in this year’s Class 12 board results linked to CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM), a digital evaluation system introduced for the first time this year, the Post-Result Activities portal — that was to become operational from Monday to address re-evaulation concerns— remained inaccessible throughout the day, claimed students and principals. Amid looming college admission and counselling deadlines, the delay in the re-evaluation has left students in lurch.

A CBSE official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that the technical team was working to fix the website and oversee its rollout. “The portal will open soon. IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur teams are working closely with us to make the platform as robust as possible,” the official said, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students.

A principal of a private school in Southwest Delhi said students had been closely monitoring the portal since Monday morning “All my students were waiting for the portal to open. We are just waiting, and they are all very worried,” the Principal said.

“Counselling for several colleges is about to begin. That is what is bothering the students.”

Students say that repeated delays in re-evaluation have created uncertainty at a time when admission processes are beginning across institutions.

For 17-year-old Kushal Jain, a Class 12 student who scored 97 marks each in Physics and Mathematics but 79 in Chemistry, the delay in re-evaluation of his Chemistry answer book has become a source of anxiety. “The registration for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi for admission to engineering and B Arch programme closes on June 9. My counselling starts on June 2. CBSE keeps extending the dates and students are stuck in limbo… my revised score may give me a better chance in the admission process. But delayed revision won’t help,” he said.

The latest delay comes after multiple glitches were faced by students while trying to access their scanned answer books.

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On May 29, CBSE had said that the portal would become operational from June 1.

The board said the delay was intended to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” and maintain the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation”.

The facility is available to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

Under the revised post-result process introduced this year, students must first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, compare them with the official marking scheme and question paper, and then submit applications identifying specific questions they believe require re-evaluation, along with reasons.

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Initially, applications for scanned copies of evaluated answer books were to be accepted from May 19 to May 22. On May 24, CBSE extended the deadline the second time for obtaining scanned copies until midnight of May 25, stating that students required additional time to submit requests.

The new post-result mechanism has been introduced this year alongside a significantly revised fee structure. The board reduced the fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books from Rs 700 to Rs 100, the fee for verification of issues observed from Rs 500 to Rs 100, and the re-evaluation fee from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question. CBSE has also said that fees will be refunded if marks increase after re-evaluation.