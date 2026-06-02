CBSE Class 12 post-result portal inaccessible, left in lurch, say students amid OSM row

The facility is available to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 10:01 AM IST
CBSE- 10 resultFor a Class 12 student who scored 97 marks each in Physics and Mathematics but 79 in Chemistry, the delay in re-evaluation of his Chemistry answer book has become a source of anxiety. (Source: AI generated)
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Amid complaints over errors in this year’s Class 12 board results linked to CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM), a digital evaluation system introduced for the first time this year, the Post-Result Activities portal — that was to become operational from Monday to address re-evaulation concerns— remained inaccessible throughout the day, claimed students and principals. Amid looming college admission and counselling deadlines, the delay in the re-evaluation has left students in lurch.

A CBSE official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that the technical team was working to fix the website and oversee its rollout. “The portal will open soon. IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur teams are working closely with us to make the platform as robust as possible,” the official said, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students.

A principal of a private school in Southwest Delhi said students had been closely monitoring the portal since Monday morning “All my students were waiting for the portal to open. We are just waiting, and they are all very worried,” the Principal said.

“Counselling for several colleges is about to begin. That is what is bothering the students.”

Students say that repeated delays in re-evaluation have created uncertainty at a time when admission processes are beginning across institutions.

For 17-year-old Kushal Jain, a Class 12 student who scored 97 marks each in Physics and Mathematics but 79 in Chemistry, the delay in re-evaluation of his Chemistry answer book has become a source of anxiety. “The registration for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi for admission to engineering and B Arch programme closes on June 9. My counselling starts on June 2. CBSE keeps extending the dates and students are stuck in limbo… my revised score may give me a better chance in the admission process. But delayed revision won’t help,” he said.

Also Read | CBSE OSM Row: Vedant’s ‘corrected’ Physics answer sheet shows signs of manual evaluation

The latest delay comes after multiple glitches were faced by students while trying to access their scanned answer books.

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On May 29, CBSE had said that the portal would become operational from June 1.

The board said the delay was intended to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” and maintain the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation”.

The facility is available to candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

Under the revised post-result process introduced this year, students must first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, compare them with the official marking scheme and question paper, and then submit applications identifying specific questions they believe require re-evaluation, along with reasons.

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Also Read | OSM portal not compromised: CBSE

Initially, applications for scanned copies of evaluated answer books were to be accepted from May 19 to May 22. On May 24, CBSE extended the deadline the second time for obtaining scanned copies until midnight of May 25, stating that students required additional time to submit requests.

The new post-result mechanism has been introduced this year alongside a significantly revised fee structure. The board reduced the fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books from Rs 700 to Rs 100, the fee for verification of issues observed from Rs 500 to Rs 100, and the re-evaluation fee from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question. CBSE has also said that fees will be refunded if marks increase after re-evaluation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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