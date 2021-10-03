CBSE class 12 compartment exams: Process for re-evaluation to start tomorrow

Students who have written the CBSE class 12 compartment exams can begin the process of re-evaluating the marks starting Monday.

From Monday (October 4) to Wednesday (October 6), students can apply online for the verification of their marks, with processing charges of Rs 500 per subject. Only those who have applied for verification can then apply to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer books between October 13 and 14, with a processing charge of Rs 700 per subject.

In turn, only those who had applied for the above steps can apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question in the theory portion, with a charge of Rs 100 per question. The application must be made between October 18 and 19.

“The applicant will refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned which would be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning,” a notice by the board reads.