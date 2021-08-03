CBSE Class 10 results declared: Pass percentage jumps to 99%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10 results on Tuesday in which the pass percentage has gone up to 99.04 per cent from 91.46 per cent in 2020.

The jump is largely attributed to the results being computed at the school level and the flexibility that the Board granted in the result tabulation process.

Of the 20,98,128 students whose results were declared, 20,76,997 have passed. However, 16,639 students will still have to wait for their results as they are still being processed. Further, the results of 36,841 private and “patrachar” candidates have not been declared as they are not being marked through the alternate assessment scheme. Written examinations will be held for them which are scheduled to begin on August 16.

The percentage of candidates who have scored in the top brackets of over 90% and over 95% are, however, largely similar to last year’s. This year, 57,824 students, or 2.76% of the candidates, have scored over 95%, and 2,00,962, or 9.58%, have scored over 90%. Last year, this figure stood at 2.23% and 9.84% respectively.

Similar to last year, there will be no merit list or list of toppers being declared by the Board. No merit certificates will also be issued.

While Kendriya Vidyalayas have registered a 100% pass percentage, the biggest jump has been seen in government and government-aided schools, where the pass percentage has increased from 80.91% and 77.82% in 2020, to 96.03% and 95.88% this year.

Girls have fared better than boys this year — 99.24% girls have passed as compared to 98.89% boys.

After the Class X exams were cancelled in April, the Board had released its alternate assessment process on May 17. The results have been tabulated through the following break-up: 20 marks based on board Internal Assessment, 10 marks for Periodic/Unit Test, 30 for Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations, and 40 marks for Pre-Board Examinations. There has also been a moderation process, using a reference year — the best performance by a school in the last three years’ board exams — as an anchor.