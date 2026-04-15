CBSE Class 10th results: Delhi records pass percentage of 97.3%, surpasses national average

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 on Wednesday, with Delhi recording an overall pass percentage of 97.38%, marking a sharp rise from last year’s 95.14% and placing the Capital above the national average of 93.70%.
Within the Capital, Delhi West led with a pass percentage of 97.45%, while Delhi East followed closely at 97.33%, both ranking among the better-performing regions nationally. However, they trailed behind top-performing regions such as Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada, which once again posted near-perfect scores, alongside Chennai and Bengaluru, continuing a pattern of southern dominance in the CBSE regional rankings.
Gender disparities persisted in the results, though with a narrower gap than before. Girl students in Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 94.99%, compared to 92.69% for boys, maintaining the long-standing trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts. According to CBSE data, the gap was wider last year, when girls passed at a rate of 96.46% against 94.16% for boys.
In absolute terms, 3,46,889 students registered for the Class 10th examination across Delhi, of whom 3,45,227 appeared for the examination and 3,36,176 passed, underscoring both high participation and a strong success rate across the Capital.
Institution-wise, centrally-run schools recorded the highest pass rates. Kendriya Vidyalayas led with 99.57%, followed closely by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 99.42%. Among other categories, independent schools reported a pass percentage of 93.77%, while government schools stood at 91.43% and government-aided schools came in slightly lower at 91.01%.
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