CBSE Class 10th results: Delhi records pass percentage of 97.3%, surpasses national average

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 on Wednesday, with Delhi recording an overall pass percentage of 97.38%, marking a sharp rise from last year’s 95.14% and placing the Capital above the national average of 93.70%.

Within the Capital, Delhi West led with a pass percentage of 97.45%, while Delhi East followed closely at 97.33%, both ranking among the better-performing regions nationally. However, they trailed behind top-performing regions such as Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada, which once again posted near-perfect scores, alongside Chennai and Bengaluru, continuing a pattern of southern dominance in the CBSE regional rankings.

Gender disparities persisted in the results, though with a narrower gap than before. Girl students in Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 94.99%, compared to 92.69% for boys, maintaining the long-standing trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts. According to CBSE data, the gap was wider last year, when girls passed at a rate of 96.46% against 94.16% for boys.