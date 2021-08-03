CBSE Class 10 result today at noon

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE Class 10 result today at 12 pm, the board said via a tweet. Candidates can check their result through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

Around 21.5 lakh students await their results.

Since no exams were held this year due to the Covid pandemic, students are being evaluated differently. The CBSE had decided to evaluate Class 10 students by awarding 20 marks to internal assessment and 80 marks to various tests or exams held throughout the year.

The breakdown of the 80 marks included: 10 marks for Periodic/Unit Test, 30 for Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations, and 40 marks for Pre-Board Examinations.

However, this was not set in stone. ‘Result Committees’ in each school had been given the freedom – within broad guidelines – to determine the criteria of the 80 marks based on their circumstances.

CBSE had declared its results for 13.05 lakh Class 12 students on July 30, who were evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10, 11 and 12.

A historic 99.37% passed their exams and the percentage of those scoring above 95% marks increased from 3.24% in 2020 to 5.37% this year.