Friday, February 25, 2022
CBSE Term II Class X & XII practical examinations to being from March 2

Schools have been asked to follow Covid protocols while conducting these examinations.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 10:14:03 am
CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 10 result, CBSE resultThe board will be appointing external examiners to conduct the Class XII practicals, while the ones for Class X students will be supervised by the schools themselves.

The CBSE Term II Class X and XII practical examinations will begin from March 2, the board informed via a notification.

According to a notification issued earlier, the theory examinations will begin on April 26 and the date sheet for these will be issued. Through a new notification, schools have been asked to conclude the practical exams 10 days before the date of the last examination of the respective grade.

The board will be appointing external examiners to conduct the Class XII practicals, while the ones for Class X students will be supervised by the schools themselves.

Schools have been asked to follow Covid protocols while conducting these examinations. “To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa,” the board has stated in its guidelines.

