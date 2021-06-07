CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams cancelled, parents demand return of tests’ fees

Parents of students have written a letter to the CBSE chairman demanding a refund of the examination fees, (Representational Photo)

With CBSE having cancelled the Class 10 and 12 exams this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, parents have raised a demand seeking return of the examination fees collected from students last year.

CBSE had increased its examination fees for Class X and XII students for the 2020 examinations, charging more than Rs 2,000 from most students. In 2020, the Delhi government had paid this fee for all students studying in government-run schools. However, it couldn’t do the same this year owing to a financial crunch.

“In the past year, the CBSE had not agreed to waive the exam fees keeping in mind technical and institutional requirements. After the announcement of the cancellation of the exams, students registered in Classes X and XII should be returned the exam fee collected by them,” a letter written by the All India Parents’ Association to the CBSE chairman read.

A Class XII student from a Delhi government school in North East Delhi said that she is looking to organise support to raise this demand. “My father is a daily wage labourer and with a lot of help, and despite monetary problems amid the pandemic, we managed to raise Rs 2,500 for my exam fees and Rs 1800 for my sister’s Class X exam fee. While I’m waiting for my evaluation criteria, it is also very important for me that the amount is returned to us soon,” she added.