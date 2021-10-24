scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Classification of subjects as ‘minor’ for administrative convenience, CBSE clarifies after controversy surrounding Punjabi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh had Channi termed the categorisation of Punjabi as a minor subject an “authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects”, stating that it is against the federal spirit of the constitution and “violates the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 24, 2021 1:06:40 pm
cbse board exam, cbse sample papers, cbse questions papers, cbse 9th exam date, cbse fake circularCBSE controller of examinations has now issued a formal circular explaining the classification of subjects.. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

After the categorisation of Punjabi as a ‘minor subject’ for the CBSE board examinations created a political controversy in Punjab, the board’s controller of examinations has issued an official circular stating the categorisation of subjects as ‘major’ or ‘minor’ for the exams is not an indicator of their importance.

For the first term board examinations starting on November 16, the board has released two sets of date sheets—one for major subjects which are offered in almost all schools and another for minor subjects which are offered in fewer schools and grouped together —for the purpose of enabling the exams to be concluded in a short period of time.

CBSE controller of examinations has now issued a formal circular explaining the classification of subjects.

“…it is clarified that the said classification of subjects has been done purely on administrative ground for the purpose of conduct of term-1 examinations. This has been done based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject and in no way reflects the importance of subjects as major or minor. Subjects placed in the date sheet of minor subjects include regional languages, applied mathematics, and English elective etc. Every subject is of equal importance from an academic point of view. All these subjects have been put under minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations,” the circular states.

