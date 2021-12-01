CBSE calls question on Gujarat riots an ‘error’

The CBSE Wednesday evening put out a statement that a question in its class XII Sociology Term I Board examination held earlier in the day was “inappropriate” and that it would take action against “responsible persons”. According to a CBSE official, the question asked which government the “anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002” took place under.

“A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons,” the CBSE tweeted.

In a second tweet, it added, “The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices.”

Question 23 in its multiple choice Sociology paper — the first “major subject” examination, or examination for a subject offered in most schools — read: “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” The options offered were: “Congress”, “BJP”, “Democratic” and “Republican”.