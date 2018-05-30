CBSE 10th results: SIT hands list of 60 students who received leaked papers to Board

Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case, related to economics paper leak, was registered on March 27, while the other, pertaining to the math paper, was filed on March 28. (Representational photo) Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case, related to economics paper leak, was registered on March 27, while the other, pertaining to the math paper, was filed on March 28. (Representational photo)

The special investigation team of the Crime Branch has sent a list of students who allegedly received the leaked Class X mathematics and Class XII economics question papers to the CBSE. A senior police officer said the CBSE had asked for the list two weeks ago. “They asked police for the investigation report, as well as details of students who received the leaked papers. The SIT sent the names of over 60 students,” the officer said, adding that the students have already been questioned.

Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case, related to economics paper leak, was registered on March 27, while the other, pertaining to the math paper, was filed on March 28.

In its report, the SIT mentioned that the principal of a school in Bawana was not cooperating with the probe. Teachers from the school were arrested for allegedly leaking the papers a few hours before the exam.

“The report states that two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the papers… One was busted in Himachal Pradesh’s Una last month and six people, including a woman, were arrested,” said an officer.

Police said the Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers, were arrested. “The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer sent it to his students an hour before the exam,” the officer added.

