CBI staffer suicide: Police say no names in note he left behind

Days after a 48-year-old CBI legal advisor allegedly committed suicide at his service quarters in South Delhi’s Hudco Place, police have said the autopsy report and preliminary investigation do not indicate foul play. Police Monday also said no case has been registered so far and they are conducting inquest proceedings under CrPC sections.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the officer committed suicide because of pressure to implicate him in the investigation into the excise policy scam. The CBI denied the allegations, calling them “mischievous and misleading”.

Jitendra Kumar, who was posted as deputy legal advisor in CBI, was found hanging Thursday morning. He hailed from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and lived alone in Delhi. A purported suicide note was also found at the spot where he mentioned that nobody is responsible for his death.

On Monday, The Indian Express visited Kumar’s quarters and found it locked. Neighbours said he had been living there for a few years. “He was found hanging from the balcony. I believe the guard and a few residents found him and called police. His family came later. He stayed alone and often kept to himself,” said a neighbour.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker had earlier told the media: “A crime team and a forensic mobile team broke open the door to the house… Kumar’s wife Jyoti, who lives in Mandi, and his brother Rajender, who lives in Chandigarh, were informed of the incident and they reached by (Thursday) night. Information was also given to senior CBI officers who came to the spot. No foul play was found.”

Said a police office: “The deceased he has not mentioned anybody’s name in the suicide note. He just said, ‘I quit, I don’t blame anyone’. We conducted a post-mortem examination. The report has come. We also spoke to the family and they have not levelled allegations against anyone. The matter is under enquiry.”

His wife and other family members did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment on Sisodia’s claims.