Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
CBI arrests senior horticulture officer in Gurgaon for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh

delhi bribery news, indian expressA senior horticulture officer in Gurgaon has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. (File Representational Photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior horticulture officer, posted in Gurgaon, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. According to CBI, the accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Rewar posted with the National Horticulture Board in Gurgaon.

“A case was registered after we received a complaint against Rewar for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for getting the subsidy amount released as per the government of India scheme implemented by the National Horticulture Board for Horticulture activity in favour of the complainant,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap wherein the accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at three locations in the premises of the accused in Jhunjhanu and Gurugram districts which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to a property, bank details, investment details and relevant file related to the complainant’s matter,” the spokesperson added.

The accused was produced before the competent court in Panchkula and remanded to judicial custody.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:09 IST
