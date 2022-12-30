CBI registers cheating case against Cox & Kings directors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against three directors of Cox & Kings, which deals in tour and travel services, for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 38.46 crore.

The agency received a complaint from one Binu J Pillai, deputy general manager and branch head of Indian Bank, against Cox & Kings, its directors — Anthony Bruton Meyrick Good, Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar — its whole-time director Urshila Kerkar and unknown persons.

“Pillai has alleged that the accused company hatched a criminal conspiracy with unknown bank officials and approached erstwhile Allahabad bank (now merged with Indian bank) on May 27, 2019. They came with a request for subscription of the commercial paper of the accused company,” the FIR states.

“Cox & Kings fraudulently misrepresented financial statements and accounts and concealed facts; it subsequently diverted proceeds of commercial papers. The act caused a wrongful loss of Rs 38.46 crore to Allahabad bank and wrongful gain to the accused persons,” the FIR said.

In April 2020, The Indian Express, in a series of stories, reported how a forensic audit found that the travel company undertook related party transactions worth Rs 21,000 crore over four years (2015-2019) to siphon off funds. It also found that Cox & Kings had falsified records, booked sales worth Rs 9,000 crore to over 160 customers who were bogus or didn’t exist and inflated bank balances.