Probe officer trying to save Rakesh Asthana, former IO tells court

Former CBI investigating officer A K Bassi, who probed the bribery case in which former Special Director Rakesh Asthana was given a clean chit, told a Delhi court on Friday that there was “clinching evidence” against Asthana, but the current Investigating Officer Satish Dagar was “trying to save” him and other public servants.

The hearing was marked by a verbal spat between Bassi and Dagar that prompted Special Judge Sanjiv Aggarwal to tell them to “not wash dirty linen in public” as they “both work in the same organisation”. The judge adjourned the matter for March 7.

Bassi had been summoned by the court to answer its query on the initial investigation. The chargesheet, filed on February 11, had only arraigned “middleman” Manoj Prasad as accused. Asthana and CBI’s DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

During the hearing, Bassi told the court that Dagar “deliberately ignored” evidence against Asthana and Devender in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Accusing Dagar of conducting a “biased” investigation, Bassi told the court, “From Day 1, the new IO has been trying to give clean chit to Rakesh Asthana. There was clinching evidence in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court but it has been ignored…He (Dagar) did not even seize Devender Kumar’s phone and other electronic evidence.”

The CBI registered an FIR against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana, facing investigation in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Qureshi. Sana’s allegations of bribery against Asthana triggered a war within the CBI, particularly between then director Alok Verma and his number two, Asthana.

Replying to Bassi’s claims, Dagar said, “I have better antecedents than you in the organisation. Don’t level personal allegations, I summoned you six times, why didn’t you appear before if you wanted to assist in the investigation?”

Dagar told the court that it was Bassi who had been removed from the case due to his “biased investigation”.

Bassi wanted to hand over an additional note on his findings to the court, but this was opposed by Dagar who asked why he was submitting the documents when it was not in the case diary.

When the court asked how much time the CBI will take to complete the investigation into the Qureshi case, which is linked to the bribery case, Dagar said the agency was waiting for response to letters sent to the US.

The agency also sought two weeks to complete the investigation.

