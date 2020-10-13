CBI prosecutor accuses top official of assault, court issues summons

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint and are conducting an enquiry before taking legal action.”(File)

A CBI prosecutor has told a Delhi court he was “punched and strangulated” by a DIG-rank officer of the investigative agency inside the CBI headquarters, allegedly over a delay in framing of charges against Rajendra Kumar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar is facing trial in a corruption case.

The CBI prosecutor, Sunil Kumar Verma, accused DIG Raghavendra Vats of assaulting him inside his office on October 9 when he visited at 10.30 am.

Verma filed a police complaint at Lodhi Road police station. The court has issued summons to Vats, observing that it was a serious matter, and asked the DIG to explain his alleged conduct.

“On October 9, following orders of my seniors, I reached the CBI headquarters around 10.30 am. I met DLA… there, and following his instruction, went to meet the branch head Raghavendra Vats in his room. As soon as I reached, he punched me on the face after enquiring who I was. Then he asked me to sit down and have a chat. I didn’t, and walked straight out of his room. I started shouting that I have been assaulted and I came straight to you (police). I want you to take appropriate action,” Verma’s complaint reads.

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint and are conducting an enquiry before taking legal action.”

On Monday, Verma appeared before Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma through video conferencing and made the allegations.

Advocate Rahul Tyagi, counsel for Rajendra Kumar, told the court, “Let the DIG be called on the next date of hearing… how can he beat the PP? I have never heard this in my entire career. What is happening in this place we don’t know.”

Special Judge Sharma ordered, “It is submitted by the learned PP that he was called by DIG for discussing the present matter… where he was beaten up by Vats, who also tried to strangulate him. It is submitted by him that the DIG asked him why charges have not been framed in the present matter so far and also sought to initiate departmental enquiry against him if charges are not framed on the next date of hearing. This is a very serious matter. The DIG shall appear on the next date of hearing and explain his conduct.” The next date of hearing is on October 19.

Rajendra Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer has been booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act along with eight others and Endeavour Systems Private Limited. It has been alleged by CBI in the FIR that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs 12 crore to the Delhi government in award of contracts between 2007 and 2015.

The CBI spokesperson, when asked about the allegations against Vats, said, “A fact-finding enquiry has been ordered by the CBI.”

