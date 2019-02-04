CBI officer, tehsildar arrested in Yamuna e-way land scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday arrested its own officer and a tehsildar in connection with the Yamuna Expressway land scam. V S Rathore, a CBI Inspector of Ghaziabad, and Ranveer Singh, a UP tehsildar, were arrested for alleged bribery.

According to the agency, Sunil Dutt of the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, and other unnamed officials of the UP Police were also booked. The FIR has been filed under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and sections 7, 7A and 7B of the Anti-Corruption Act, 1988. The 126-crore Yamuna Expressway land scam in 2012-13 involved various officials of the then state government and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) making fraudulent gains in lieu of compensation for land acquired. A former IAS officer was also named in the FIR filed by YEIDA.

A Gautam Budh Nagar police officer was also questioned by the CBI at its Delhi headquarters and has been transferred in the interim. “Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1st) Nishank Sharma was taken in for questioning by the CBI in its Delhi office. He was released on Sunday evening. No other information has been provided by the organisation so far. For administrative purposes, Nishank Sharma has been attached to Police Headquarters,” said an official police statement.

The FIR filed by YEIDA in the matter was registered at Kasna police station, which falls under Nishank Sharma’s jurisdiction. Piyush Singh, Circle Officer (Greater Noida 3rd), has been given the additional charge of Greater Noida 1st. In July 2018, the UP government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter. P C Gupta, YEIDA chief during the alleged land scam, was also arrested last year in connection with the case.

The scam relates to acquisition of around 58 hectares in “scattered pockets” in seven villages along Yamuna Expressway at inflated rates, for the construction of “exit and entry ramps”.