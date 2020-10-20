CBI officer denies assaulting prosecutor, initiates legal action

It has been alleged by the CBI in the FIR that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs 12 crore to the Delhi government in award of contracts between 2007 and 2015.

Appearing before a Delhi court, a DIG-rank officer with the CBI has said allegations that he assaulted a CBI prosecutor were false and that he has taken legal action against him.

CBI prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma had accused DIG Raghavendra Vats of allegedly assaulting him inside his office on October 9 when he visited at 10.30 am. He told the court on October 12 that he was “punched and strangulated” inside the CBI headquarters, allegedly over a delay in framing charges against Rajendra Kumar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing trial in a corruption case.

Verma had also filed a police complaint at Lodhi Road police station. The court had issued summons to Vats observing that it was a serious matter, and asked the DIG to explain his alleged conduct.

On Monday, Vats appeared before Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma and called the allegations “absolutely false”.

The court was informed that prior to the hearing, both parties had taken legal action against each other. The court said no further orders are required. “The incident did not appear in the presence of the court. Hence, I am of the concerned view that except for observing that PP is an officer of the court, no further orders are required,” the court said in its order.

CBI booked Rajendra Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under IPC besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with eight others and Endeavour Systems Private Limited.

It has been alleged by the CBI in the FIR that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs 12 crore to the Delhi government in award of contracts between 2007 and 2015. The CBI, in the FIR, also alleged that the officials had taken “undue benefit” of over Rs 3 crore while awarding the contract.

