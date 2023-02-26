Sisodia arrested, Bjp shifts targets — ‘Kejriwal is next’

Within minutes of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trained its guns at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming him the ‘real kingpin’ of the Excise Scam and party leaders were confident that ‘he was next.’

Since July last year, the BJP has gradually stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government on a host of alleged corruption charges building upon the foundation of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s recommendation for a CBI probe in the ‘Excise Policy Scam.’

“Since last night, both Sisodia and Kejriwal feared that the Deputy CM would be arrested. Only those who are guilty are afraid of the consequences of their actions…We have been saying from the beginning that Manish Sisodia is involved in the liquor scam. Now he will have to answer why he gave undue benefits to liquor dealers, why 45 phone numbers were changed within 1.5 months…,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged.

“We believe the real kingpin of the scam is Arvind Kejriwal himself because in this government, nothing happens without his go-ahead, there is nothing that is allowed to be done without Kejriwal’s concurrence; Sisodia is just a pawn,” he added.

Part of what BJP insiders admit is the party’s strategy of cornering the AAP government on the very anti-corruption credentials at the core of its popularity and expansion, the BJP has been baying for Sisodia’s arrest on more occasion than one and indirectly targeting Kejriwal in the process.

Earlier this week, following the LG’s nod to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia for his alleged role in the creation of the Delhi government’s ‘Feed Back Unit’, which allegedly executed snooping operations in an ‘extra-legal’ manner, the BJP had expressed it hope of the heat of the investigation reaching Kejriwal’s doorstep ‘soon.’

Sisodia’s closeness to Kejriwal, a party source said, was the first step towards hurting the image of the Chief Minister himself. “His arrest will impact the image of Kejriwal, especially given the fact that Satyendra Jain, another former close confidante of the Chief Minister’s, is already in jail. Kejriwal’s closeness to Sisodia and vice versa is no secret. And it will have consequences,” the leader said.

“We are in no way associated with impacting the ongoing investigation in the excise, FBU or other cases against the AAP government; however, it is our duty as an opposition to build upon these developments as any other political party would. This will help us build a narrative questioning the very anti-corruption credentials on the basis of which the AAP came to power in the first place,” a leader said.

This, according to the leader, was also the reason why the BJP’s campaign in the run-up to the MCD elections last year had focussed on Sisodia’s closeness to Kejriwal in relation to allegations part of the alleged excise scam and the Feed Back Unit case.

“Sisodia’s arrest will create both a political as well as a policy vacuum in the AAP and the AAP government, simultaneously. Now, Kejriwal, who has been trying to save himself from facing the consequences of illegal orders by not signing on files, will have no option except taking charge of portfolios and finally becoming the face of a government which is riddled with scams in several departments,” a source said.