scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

CBI lodged 15 cases in four years for posting derogatory posts against government and constitutional functionaries

Out of the 15 cases, six are under investigation and chargesheets have been filed in nine cases against 28 people, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged 15 cases for allegedly posting derogatory posts against the government and constitutional functionaries in the last four years. Out of the 15 cases, six are under investigation and chargesheets have been filed in nine cases against 28 people, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, “CBI has registered a total number of 15 cases on the allegations of derogatory posts on government and constitutional functionaries since 2019 and up to November 30. Out of these 15 cases, 6 cases are under investigation; while in 9 cases, 28 charge sheets have been filed against 28 accused persons. All the cases, in which charge sheets have been filed, are under trial.”

Explained |CBI makes more arrests; where does the AP derogatory social media posts case stand?

Singh said Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, empowers the government to block information from public access under specific conditions of the country’s interest of sovereignty and integrity, India’s defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence. “The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions after following due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009,” he added.

More from Delhi

Sharing details of the manpower crunch faced by the CBI, Singh said the sanctioned strength of personnel in CBI is 7295 and the number of vacancies is 1673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories till November 30 this year. “The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process. The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers. Vacancies are filled up as per the provisions of the Recruitment Rules/Act in force,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:01:43 pm
Next Story

Ahead of Amit Shah-CMs’ meet, 11 Maharashtra villages get show-cause notice, 10 drop plan to join Karnataka

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close