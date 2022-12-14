CBI lodged 15 cases in four years for posting derogatory posts against government and constitutional functionaries

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged 15 cases for allegedly posting derogatory posts against the government and constitutional functionaries in the last four years. Out of the 15 cases, six are under investigation and chargesheets have been filed in nine cases against 28 people, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, “CBI has registered a total number of 15 cases on the allegations of derogatory posts on government and constitutional functionaries since 2019 and up to November 30. Out of these 15 cases, 6 cases are under investigation; while in 9 cases, 28 charge sheets have been filed against 28 accused persons. All the cases, in which charge sheets have been filed, are under trial.”

Singh said Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, empowers the government to block information from public access under specific conditions of the country’s interest of sovereignty and integrity, India’s defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence. “The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions after following due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009,” he added.

Sharing details of the manpower crunch faced by the CBI, Singh said the sanctioned strength of personnel in CBI is 7295 and the number of vacancies is 1673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories till November 30 this year. “The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process. The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers. Vacancies are filled up as per the provisions of the Recruitment Rules/Act in force,” he said.