CBI arrests aide of KCR’s daughter in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former chartered accountant of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

“In the ongoing investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy for the year 2021-22. He will be produced in the court today,” CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Officials said Butchibabu, who earlier worked with Kavitha, was summoned by CBI to join the investigation at their headquarters in Delhi. “He joined the investigation on Tuesday, but he was not cooperating with the investigation,” an official said.

Before this, CBI had questioned Kavitha at her Hyderabad residence and recorded her statement.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary prosecution complaint filed over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case accused AAP communications chief Vijay Nair of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the “South Group” allegedly comprising individuals identified as YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy, and Kavitha. Kavitha has denied the allegations.

In its chargesheet filed into irregularities in the excise policy case, CBI has stated that hawala channel transactions to the tune of Rs 20-30 crore were allegedly made by South-India based liquor manufacturers to Nair in order to use his position in the ruling party in Delhi to achieve the illegal objective of cartelisation.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy when the excise policy was still under formulation from April 2020 to get “undue benefits by circumventing provisions of the policy and to achieve the illegal objective of cartelisation between liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retail vendors”.

It alleged that a “huge amount of around Rs 20-30 crore was arranged by businessman Abhishek Boinpally at the behest of some liquor manufacturers belonging to South (India) and this amount was transferred or transmitted by him through accused Dinesh Arora to AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair and his associates during the period between July and September 2021 in cash using hawala channels”.

The CBI chargesheet states that this was advance money “paid by liquor manufacturers from South” to Nair for “exercising his influence upon and using his position in the ruling party in Delhi to achieve the above illegal objective of cartelisation between different components of the excise policy”.

It has also been alleged in the chargesheet the “profit margin for wholesalers was intentionally kept as high as 12% of the landed cost of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) and 6% share out of this 12% profit margin was to be paid or returned to Boinpally, who is stated to be a frontman of liquor manufacturers from South, against the above illegal amount of Rs 20-30 crore earlier sent by him to Nair through hawala channels”.