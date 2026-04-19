CBI Joint Director, retired ACP convicted by Delhi court for raiding IRS officer, 26 yrs ago

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted a sitting CBI joint director and a retired Delhi Police officer for criminal trespass, assault and mischief during a raid and arrest of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in October 2000.

Ramnish Geer, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and V K Pandey, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi, have been convicted in the case filed by IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, who had accused the CBI and police officers of forcibly entering his Paschim Vihar home and assaulting him during a raid on October 19, 2000. Ramnish was reportedly awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on Republic Day in 2022. Judicial Magistrate First Class Shashank Nandan Bhatt of Tis Hazari Court will pass the order on their sentence on April 27.

In its judgement dated April 18, the court said: “…breaking open the main door of the house of the complainant during the search and arrest proceedings, without any justified reason, constitutes commission of mischief and the act of consequently entering upon the property of the complainant, with the intention of malafidely exercising their official powers to settle professional scores, falls within the definition of criminal trespass.”

“The entire search and arrest proceedings…were in sheer violation of the powers bestowed upon them by law…,” the court added.

As per 1985 Batch IRS officer Aggarwal, represented in court by advocate Shubham Asri, the complainant was posted as Deputy Director of Enforcement (Delhi Zone) in 1999 and assigned the investigation of highly sensitive cases including politicians and businessmen. He alleged he was falsely implicated in a corruption case by one Abhishek Verma, who was being investigated by him in connection with FERA violations, in connivance with the CBI officials.

After a raid in March 1999, an investigation against Aggarwal was lodged in a disproportionate assets case. A year later, he was transferred out of Delhi and suspended. His transfer was stayed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in September 2000, subject to be reviewed in four weeks.

Less than a month after the CAT order, the IRS officer said he was arrested following the raid at his residence at 5.50 am, when the accused beat the gatekeeper to forcefully enter his house. He alleged his family was locked up in a room while he was forcibly dragged out of his bedroom, resulting in injuries on his right arm.

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The court noted that instead of furnishing the reply to the CAT by October 18, 2000, the office of the Superintendent of Police, CBI, held a meeting that evening and raided the complainant’s house the next morning.

“All these factors lead to a necessary inference that the actions of the accused persons…were malafide and done with the object of nullifying the (CAT) order,” the court added.

The court also said that the accused had failed to prove the “extreme necessity for barging into the house of the complainant” when he had already appeared before the investigating officer on multiple occasions.

“Not just this, there is absolutely no explanation for the injury on the right forearm of the complainant…which points towards custodial violence at the time of effecting the arrest,” the court added.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate Asri informed that Aggarwal was earlier discharged in the disproportionate assets case being investigated by former ACP Pandey, and the CBI case being probed by Ramnish.