CBI files chargesheet against Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya inmates

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 59 women inmates of Rohini’s Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, owned by missing self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit, and has accused them of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant and wrongfully confining a HC-appointed committee during an inspection in December 2017.

The Delhi High Court had set up the committee and asked it to produce three girls from the ashram, after an NGO informed it that several minors were allegedly being illegally confined at the premises. The committee was obstructed and confined, after which Delhi Police registered an FIR. The case was then transferred to the CBI. Three other cases of rape were also transferred to the CBI and Dixit is the main accused.

In its chargesheet, the CBI said standing counsel Nandita Rao and DCW members – part of the committee – reached Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, Vijay Vihar, and knocked on the main door on December 19, 2017. They were kept waiting for 40 minutes before a small door of the main gate was opened at 7 pm. Later, women inmates assembled with the common intention to “obstruct” members of the committee and police personnel from entering, it said.

As per the chargesheet, the team succeeded in reaching upstairs and recovered incriminating evidence, but the mob caused obstruction.

“The accused inmates protested and argued with the DCP… The inspecting team seized documents and this was thoroughly videographed by the accused inmates. (One of them) led a mob… and locked the gate from the other side… DCP, ACP, SHO, DCW chairperson were illegally confined and wrongfully restrained from proceeding beyond the first floor of the premises,” the chargesheet said.

