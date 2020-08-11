CBI files case against Ambience owner, HUDA officials over ‘illegal construction’

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at seven premises associated with the Ambience Group earlier this month.

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against the owner of Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, unknown officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and others in connection with alleged illegal construction involving the Ambience Group.

The case has been registered against Ambience owner Raj Singh Gehlot, Ambience Ltd, Ambience Developers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and unknown officials of HUDA and Town and Country Planning Department in Haryana.

The CBI said the case has been registered on orders of the Punjab & Haryana High Court for a probe into “alleged illegal construction of commercial building at approximately 18.98 acre of land in Gurugram by blatantly flouting the building by-laws and statutory provisions in collusion with others”.

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at seven premises associated with the Ambience Group earlier this month. The agency said the searches were conducted at the offices of Aman Hospitality Pvt Ltd (AHPL), an Ambience Group company, apart from the residential premises of its directors Raj Singh Gehlot, Dayanand Singh, Mohan Singh Gehlot and their associates.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case of alleged siphoning of over Rs 800 crore in bank loans. ED has alleged this money was moved through shell companies floated by Gehlot, where his own staff were directors. The agency has claimed to have seized Rs 16 lakh in cash and foreign currency equivalent to around Rs 24 lakh during the searches at Gehlot’s residence.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu against AHPL and its directors in connection with alleged loan fraud in the construction and development of the 5-star ‘Leela Ambience Convention Hotel’ situated at 1, CBD, Maharaj Surajmal Road Near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi. Sources said the case was registered on a complaint from J&K Bank, which was part of the consortium of banks that had granted the loan.

“Investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act revealed a huge part of loan amount of more than Rs 800 Crore for the hotel project was siphoned off by AHPL and Gehlot and his associates through a web of companies owned/controlled by them..The employees of Ambience Group and associates of Gehlot were made the directors/proprietors of these companies,” the ED had said in a statement.

