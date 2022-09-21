scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

CBI-ED working to execute BJP’s Operation Lotus: Manish Sisodia

Tagging clips of the Indian Express’s report on the rise in ED cases against politicians, especially those belonging to anti-BJP parties, since the saffron party came to power at the Centre in 2014, Sisodia tweeted: “These days, the CBI and the ED are only working to execute ‘Operation Lotus’."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a felicitation ceremony organised for students of Delhi government schools who topped in JEE and NEET exams, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were working at the BJP’s behest to topple elected governments of rival parties.

Tagging clips of the Indian Express’s report on the rise in ED cases against politicians, especially those belonging to anti-BJP parties, since the saffron party came to power at the Centre in 2014, Sisodia tweeted: “These days, the CBI and the ED are only working to execute ‘Operation Lotus’. In 95 per cent of cases, they have become a tool to topple elected state governments. How will the country progress like this.”

Apart from Sisodia, several other leaders from AAP reacted to the story and said that ED-CBI has become a tool for carrying out BJP’s ‘Operations Lotus’.

“Front Page – Indian Express. Central Govt using ED as political tool, 95% politicians targeted are from opposition and those who join BJP get relaxation from ED,” tweeted Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Sisodia is one among several accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam. The central agency filed an FIR following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena.

The CBI then raided Sisodia’s house, along with 30 other places across various states. The ED also registered a case in the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Last week, the ED launched search operations at 40 locations across the country linked to its money laundering probe in connection with the Delhi liquor policy. Searches were carried out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore, Chennai and Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Advertisement

On September 6, the ED conducted searches at 35 locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh and Jalandhar in the same case. The agency registered a case of money laundering in the matter in the first week of this month based on the CBI FIR against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 14 others.

More from Delhi

Besides Sisodia’s house, the central agencies also raided his bank locker, his house in Ghaziabad and allegedly questioned the people from his village to see if he had bought any land.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:38:28 pm
Next Story

Sara Ali Khan’s heartfelt birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor: ‘Hope you get lots of happiness and cake’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement