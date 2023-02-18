CBI again calls Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on excise ‘scam’

A little over a month after a CBI team visited his office, ostensibly to gather technical evidence in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Saturday that he had been called for questioning yet again.

Sisodia took to Twitter to say that he would continue to cooperate with investigators. When a CBI team visited his office at the Delhi Secretariat on January 14, Sisodia termed it another “raid” but the agency sought to clarify that it was not one.

“CBI has called again tomorrow. They have used the full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop this. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” Sisodia tweeted.

CBI sources had said the agency had already filed the chargesheet in connection with the excise policy case in which the AAP leader was one of the accused. The CBI team had visited the premises to collect some technical evidence, no raid or search was carried out, and the agency had sent a prior notice to the deputy chief minister’s office about the visit, the sources added.

The AAP, contending the CBI’s clarification, had dared the agency to declare what it was, if anything, able to recover from the deputy chief minister’s office.

Sisodia and 14 others have been named as the accused in the alleged scam as part of which, among other irregularities, blacklisted entities were allowed to sell liquor in the city. According to the FIR filed in the case, this allegedly led to a loss of Rs 150 crore to the state exchequer and kickbacks were received by Sisodia and AAP leaders, who used them to “influence” the Punjab Assembly elections.

After Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry in July 2022, action was taken against bureaucrats, including then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in addition to other government officials, alleged middlemen and liquor retailers.

Advertisement

On August 11 last year, Sisodia’s residence was among 21 locations across the country to be raided, in addition to those linked to Krishna and Tiwari, in connection with the case.

The deputy chief minister was questioned by the CBI for around nine hours in October 2022 after the investigation agency made two arrests in the case — of Vijay Nair, AAP communication in-charge and former CEO of the entertainment agency Only Much Louder, and businessman Abhishek Boinpally.