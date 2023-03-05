scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
CBI to probe role of DDA officials in ‘grave lapses’ in Signature View Apartments construction

The Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar were built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted to residents between 2011 and 2012. However, the building became structurally unsafe in just a few years.

dda, cbi, indian expressDDA has lodged a complaint with the CBI to lodge an FIR against the erring DDA officials, contractors/builders involved in the case. (File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the role of erring DDA officials and contractors responsible for the poor construction quality of the Signature View Apartments, following a complaint to this effect filed by the body at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s directions.

L-G House officials said the move was in line with a crackdown against corruption and negligence at the city’s top echelons of government departments which had put hundreds of lives at risk in the “structurally damaged Signature View Apartments” at Mukherjee Nagar.

“Following the directions of L-G Saxena, the DDA has lodged a complaint with the CBI to lodge an FIR against the erring DDA officials, contractors/builders involved in the case,” an official said.

The Signature View Apartments were built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted to residents between 2011 and 2012. However, the building became structurally unsafe in just a few years.

Taking a serious note of the “grave lapses” that led to the 336 HIG/MIG flats becoming structurally unsafe in just about two to three years of their construction, the L-G, on January 24, ordered “immediate initiation of criminal proceedings” against those involved including both DDA officials and private individuals.

“The DDA has requested the CBI to register an FIR against all concerned, including the contractors… the testing agencies…, all involved DDA officials and unknown persons,” the official said.

“The charges against the accused are cheating, criminal breach of trust, endangering life and public safety of others and other relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Erring DDA officials include three members (engineering) during the period, six chief engineers, nine superintending engineers, nine executive engineers, four assistant engineers and eight Junior engineers,” the official added.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 10:01 IST
