CBI court rejects bail plea of former GOO Anand Subramanian in NSE scam case

A CBI court Thursday rejected the bail plea of former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anand Subramanian, in a 2018 case of bourse manipulation. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal denied bail to Subramanian, who the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged was impersonating a “Himalayan yogi” and influencing the decisions of the former managing director (MD) Chitra Ramakrishna.

The CBI action comes in the wake of allegations against Ramkrishna that she was sharing confidential information of the bourse with a “Himalayan yogi” and got Subramanian appointed in violation of rules.

Subramanian’s lawyer, Arshdeep, told the court the scam took place between 2010 to 2014 and his client joined NSE in 2013. His lawyers also told the court that two internal inquiries by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) did not find anything against Subramanian in this case.

The CBI opposed Subramanian’s bail by stating they have recovered 832 GB worth of data and that some of the data was deleted. CBI prosecutor V K Pathak told the court that Subramanian was “involved in the scam” and was known to Ramakrishna, who influenced her decision making. The prosecutor made these allegations claiming that the agency has emails demonstrating this.

“There are various malpractices by Chitra. They visited tax havens like Seychelles and Mauritius. This aspect has to be investigated. They were gaining pecuniary advantage. He was in a high position and was taking decisions. In the email exchanges between Chitra and Subramanian, it was found that sensitive information was exchanged. He was the main advisor to the MD. He has not revealed the identity of the accused persons. He is evasive in his replies,” submitted the CBI prosecutor.

On March 8, the court pulled up the CBI for its slow pace of investigation in the 2018 case, saying that the reputation of the country was at stake and that people will stop investing in India and move to China.

The 2018 case pertains to charges of preferential access to the trading system to some brokers through the co-location facility where brokers can buy “rack space” for their servers at NSE, early login and “dark fibre”, which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of the exchange. Even a split-second edge is considered capable of bringing huge gains to a trader.

The CBI has booked Sanjay Gupta, the owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, and others in the case. According to the CBI, Gupta abused the NSE server architecture between 2010 and 2014, in criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of the exchange, and even bribed Sebi officials.